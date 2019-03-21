LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Four men from around Lexington County were arrested in connection to distributing and possessing child pornography.

Tips from the CyberTipline lead to the arrests of Christopher Michael Dunn, 18; Jerome Antonio Summers, 36; Joseph Matthew Hay, 2; Kaden Charles Hylton Rhoades, 19. They were all arrested in Lexington County earlier this month.

In total, these men face 35 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Summers, Hay and Rhoades reportedly distributed child pornography files; while Dunn possessed them.

Each suspect faces several charges, and may be sentenced up to 10 years in prison for each count: