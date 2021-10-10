Wrong-way I-77 accident kills four in upstate South Carolina

One of the victims from the crash was a 6-year-old child.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Four people are dead following a collision on Interstate 77 in York County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed.

Troopers said the crash occurred between two vehicles around 12:30 a.m. at the 80 mile-marker.

A 2014 Chrysler 300 was moving in the wrong direction when it struck a 2015 Chrysler 200, the highway patrol said. The driver and two passengers in the 2015 Chrysler 200 were killed, troopers confirmed.

One passenger in the 2014 Chrysler 300, a six-year-old child, was killed. The driver of the Chrysler 300 was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.