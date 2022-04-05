4 teenagers arrested in fatal shooting in northern Richland County

Back on April 9, a male was shot and killed in the Brookhaven Community.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested four teenagers in connection with a fatal shooting last month in northern Richland County.

Officers say the four teenage males are all juveniles and are charged with murder, robbery, use of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carry.

Back on April 9, deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 500 block of Halleck Lane in the Brookhaven Community. Officers found a man in the road who'd been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Officers determine the man was shot during a robbery. The three juveniles are also charged with possession of a firearm under 18.