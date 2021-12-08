$40 million investment, 100 new jobs coming with Richland County manufacturing expansion

The expansion, to be completed in phases, is expected to be complete in 2025 and will create 100 new jobs.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County will soon gain from a manufacturing company's multi-million dollar expansion.

AMERICAN SpiralWeld Pipe Company, a subsidiary of AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company, announced Wednesday, December 8, that it will be investing $40 million to expand operations at 2061 American Italian Way in lower Richland County. The expansion, to be completed in phases, is expected to be complete in 2025 and will create 100 new jobs.

The company manufactures spiral-welded steel pipe in diameters up to 144 inches for use in transmission, distribution and collection lines for water and waste; high-ductile iron pipe, valves and hydrants for the waterworks industry and electric-resistance-welded steel pipe for the energy industry.