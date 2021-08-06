Nearly 40 pounds of marijuana seized on I-95 in South Carolina

The drugs were seized during a bust on the interstate in Sumter County.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sumter County deputies say they seized almost 40 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 95.

Officers say the seizure happened on May 26.

Deputies say they stopped a driver who was traveling too closely behind another car on I-95. They say while speaking to the driver they smelled marijuana coming from the car.

They say during the search of the car, they found 39 clear bags containing marijuana.

Three people in the car where charged with trafficking marijuana.

Officers say one of the suspects also faces a charge of possessing methamphetamine. Deputies say the drugs fell off him as he was pulling a bag of marijuana from his pants. Officers say they also found $1,400 in cash on that suspect.