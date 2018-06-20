Officials have identified the worker killed in an accident on I-77 in Columbia Wednesday morning.

Nathaniel B. Deaton, 40, of Martinsburg, Indiana, was killed at approximately 5:02 a.m. Wednesday morning when a tractor trailer struck the construction lift he was operating on I-77 South near Exit 27, according to officials.

Deaton was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy indicated the cause of death to be blunt force injuries suffered in the collision, says Richland County coroner Gary Watts.

I-77 South in Columbia was closed for more than 6 hours following the accident as S.C. Highway Patrol investigators reconstructed the scene.

South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident.

