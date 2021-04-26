42nd South Carolina inmate dies from coronavirus complications

The 62-year-old, who had underlying medical conditions, died at a local hospital on Saturday.

MCCORMICK, S.C. — An inmate at an Upstate prison who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC).

Corrections officials said the 62-year-old, who was housed at McCormick Correctional Institution and had underlying medical conditions, died at a local hospital on Saturday. The offender tested positive for the coronavirus on April 19 and was hospitalized that day.

As of April 26, corrections officials said there are no active inmate cases at McCormick and one active staff case. So far, 47 offenders and 36 staff members at McCormick have tested positive for COVID-19.

SCDC, with 15,433 offenders, has had 3,252 offenders test positive for the coronavirus systemwide. Of those, 3,193 have recovered and 17 are active cases. There are 21 active staff cases.