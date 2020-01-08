44 cats seized from home in Schuylkill County

Officials say it was a hoarding and neglect case.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of cats were seized from a home Saturday morning in Schuylkill County.

Code enforcement officials say they received a complaint earlier this week about a strong odor of cats from a home in near Mahanoy City.

The Hillside SPCA say they pulled 44 cats from the house along High Road.

Shelter officials say this is a hoarding and neglect case but it's putting more strain on the organization as they've been struggling due to the pandemic.