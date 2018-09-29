Columbia, SC (WLTX) - — The 45th Annual Okra Strut in Irmo, South Carolina wrapped up on Saturday at Irmo Community Park.

Irmo residents and non-residents got a chance to enjoy a plethora of activities, including riding amusement park rides and listening to live music.

The "Strut" also featured all kinds of food with an Okra twist, such as Okra Egg Rolls and Fried Okra.

“The mission of the Irmo Okra Strut is to exhibit our community and to showcase it both to our own residents and to the people at large," said Larry Slaughter, Chairman of the Okra Strut Festival, "I want them to see the town of Irmo, what a good and hospitable place we have and just the community atmosphere."

The festival was free to the public but all of the proceeds made at vendors went directly to charities in the town.

Marilyn Bedenbaugh, who is a member of the Lake Murray-Irmo Fried Okra Woman's Club, feels it's very important to support those causes.

"They are there to support the community and we want to make that they get everything that they need in order to do that." Bedenbaugh said.

According to Slaughter, more than $10,000 is expected to go towards charities in the Irmo area as a result of the festival.

