Officials have released the identity of the man who drowned in Lake Murray Sunday afternoon.

Officials say 47-year-old Rasheed Taylor of Lexington was enjoying an afternoon on the lake with his family when he drowned.

Related: Body of Lake Murray Drowning Victim Recovered Monday Afternoon

Taylor's body was recovered from lake Murray around 5:30 p.m. Monday afternoon by dive teams from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) after nearly two full days searching.

Related: Search Continues for Lake Murray Drowning Victim

The search began Sunday afternoon after family and friends reported Taylor had jumped in the water and did not come back up.

Taylor died of asphyxiation due to fresh water drowning, according to Richland County coroner Gary Watts.

SCDNR is investigating the incident.

© 2018 WLTX