The 4th Annual Gervais Street Bridge Dinner kicked-off Sunday with live performances, artists and food.

Soda City Friends, the charitable arm of Soda City and a registered 501(c)(3), hosted the event to bring awareness to the Congaree River.

The river provides a habitat for wildlife and activities for visitors. Heather Curtis, the public relations director for Soda City Friends, says she hopes to see major growth for the area with a focus on accessibility.

"Getting the river walks there, or more activities along the river, more activities in the river," Curtis said, "...then they'll see what a great time they're having and they'll want to care about what's happening in the river and around it."

In its first three years, the dinner raised $125,000 for local charities with a focus on organizations that work to improve Columbia's protected rivers and this year they hope to top that.

