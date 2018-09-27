Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies have charged five employees of the Babcock Center in connection with two separate assaults at the Lexington County facility.

Celia Nesbitt is charged with two counts of abuse of a vulnerable adult, according to arrest warrants. Nesbitt worked at the Babcock Center, which is a facility that helps people with lifelong disabilities.

Officers say she assaulted a resident there in early 2017, and again in April of 2018. According to arrest warrants, Nesbitt punched the victims during a confrontation.

Celia Nesbitt

Lexington County Detention Center

Erikca Fleming, Caroline Jankie, Roseola Minnifield and Sandra Tucker are charged with failure to report abuse of a vulnerable adult, according to warrants.

Depuites say Fleming and Minnifield observed Nesbitt assault a resident in April 2018, and investigators said Jankie and Tucker saw Nesbitt assault another resident at the facility between January and March 2017.

Fleming, Jankie, Minnifield and Tucker are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while they await a bond hearing. Nesbitt is being held in the Richland County Detention Center.

© 2018 WLTX