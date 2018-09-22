York County, SC (WCNC) - Fire marshals in York County are working to determine what caused a massive blaze at a dog rescue kennel Thursday night.

Chapman’s Dachshund Rescue is a total loss, but the rescue posted to Facebook they got as many dogs out as they could before it became too risky to enter the building while it was burning.

Five dogs died in the fire and volunteers are still searching for some of the surviving dogs in the nearby woods.

Ebenezer Animal Hospital took in about 12 dogs last night when that fire broke out.

Doctors at the hospital are doing everything they can to make sure the dogs survive.

"Here we have Doodle," said Dr. Sharlotte Springsteen with Ebenezer Animal Hospital. "She was one of the last ones to be rescued and she was unfortunately in the fire.”

Doodle is one of the dozens of dogs dodging death after a massive fire took over the kennel overnight. The pup now dealing with life-threatening injuries from smoke inhalation.

“’She’s a little sedated so she doesn’t cough too much,” Dr. Springsteen said.

The vet also taking in three other dogs, two of them are fully paralyzed.

“A lot of these dogs lost their wheelchairs,” Dr. Springsteen said.

It took three crews a total of three hours to make sure the fire was completely out. Those who volunteer at the rescue are heartbroken.

“I can’t believe that it happened," said volunteer Meghan Beltran. "Coming here, it was my happy place.”

In total, about 25 dogs survived and have been placed all over York County for care.

