COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Five people were found dead in an apartment in Commerce City Sunday afternoon, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

Police said around 3:45 p.m., emergency personnel responded to an apartment at the North Range Crossings Apartments on East 104th Avenue on a report of several people who were unconscious. It's unclear who made the call to police.

When first responders arrived, they found three women and two men dead inside the apartment, police said.

Another adult and an infant who were also inside the apartment were taken to the hospital. Police said the infant, who they estimate is about 4 months old, underwent a checkup and is doing fine. The adult is awake and talking to officers, police said.

Investigators are working to determine how the people died. They said it does not appear to be a crime of violence, and they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Police Chief Clint Nichols said firefighters tested the apartment for hazardous gas, and that test came back negative.

Nichols said there were unknown substances "that could be described as illicit narcotics" inside the apartment, but tests will be needed to determine what those substances are.

A hazardous materials team is sweeping the apartment to ensure there is no danger to investigators.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

