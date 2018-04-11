Greenwood, SC (AP) — Authorities say five people have been injured after an apartment exploded in South Carolina.

Greenwood City Fire Department

The Greenwood Fire Department said three adults and two children were hurt in the blast just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say one man was taken by helicopter to a burn center in Augusta, Georgia.

Investigators say the explosion destroyed two apartments and damaged a third unit.

The Greenwood Fire Department posted pictures on Facebook of a massive fire engulfing the building and the aftermath of the explosion and blaze.

Firefighters and local and state police are still trying to determine what happened.

