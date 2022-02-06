x
Alcohol suspected in head-on California crash that killed 5 people

The California Highway Patrol says the two-car collision happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in eastern Fresno County.
Credit: AP
The roof of a Honda Accord vehicle lies on the ground after it was cut away for crews to rescue two people after a head-on crash near Table Mountain Casino in eastern Fresno County, Calif., early Saturday morning Feb. 5, 2022. Several people were killed in a head-on crash in central California and investigators suspect alcohol was a factor, authorities said. All four people in the Hyundai vehicle died at the scene near Table Mountain Casino about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of downtown Fresno, the highway patrol said. All were men and believed to be Fresno County residents, the Fresno Bee reported. None of the occupants of the Hyundai were believed to be wearing seatbelts. (Tim Sheehan/The Fresno Bee via AP)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities say five people were killed in a head-on crash in central California, and investigators suspect alcohol was a factor. 

The California Highway Patrol says the two-car collision happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in eastern Fresno County.

Investigators believe a Hyundai Accent crossed a double-yellow line into the opposite lane, colliding head-on with a Honda Accord. 

All four people in the Hyundai died at the scene near Table Mountain Casino northeast of downtown Fresno. 

A passenger in the Honda was also killed. Rescue crews cut the roof from the Accord to free the driver and another passenger, who were hospitalized with major injuries.

