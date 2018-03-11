Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Five shooting occurred in Sumter this week, including a fatal drive-by shooting, and police believe they are all related.

Marcus Brown, 54, was sitting in a parked car outside a family home on the 300 block of South Salem Street Tuesday when he was hit by gunfire from a passing car. Brown later died at a local hospital.

That same night, shots were also fired on Silver Street. Then, on Thursday night, three other shootings took place in the same area.

Sumter police believe an ongoing dispute between two groups caused these shootings. However, Brown was not involved in the dispute, and had no connection to criminal activity, according to a report.

Police are still looking for 21-year-old Kalvin Dontavious Epps, who may have information about the Tuesday night incidents.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information in this case. Anyone with information should contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

