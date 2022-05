He was seen on a neighbor’s doorbell camera around 4 p.m. wearing a grey shirt and camo shorts.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department say a missing child has been found safe.

Deputies has said around 7:30 p.m. Thursday that the 5-year-old left his home on Brighton Hill Road near Parklane Road. He was seen on a neighbor’s doorbell camera around 4 p.m..