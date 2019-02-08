COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A five-year-old girl has been seriously injured after she was accidentally run over by a riding lawn mower in Colleton County.

The incident happened Friday afternoon. Colleton County Deputies say fire and rescue teams stabilized the child before transferring her to a the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

WCSC-TV in Charleston reports the left child's leg had to be amputated below the knee, and the other leg was also injured.

The circumstances leading up to the accident have not been released by authorities, and the incident remains under investigation.