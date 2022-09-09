50 mile yard sale stretches through three Fairfield County towns

The Big Grab is an annual 50-mile yard sale that stretches through three Fairfield County towns: Winnsboro, Ridgeway and Blythewood.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Big Grab is a 50 mile yard sale that stretches through Winnsboro, Ridgeway and Blythewood. It's back for a new year and will continue tomorrow.

Vendors are selling different goods from clothes to shampoo to cow skulls and beyond. Tommy Sanders is in Ridgeway selling antiques for the first time at The Big Grab. He says it's a way for him to make money despite his recent retirement.

"It’s the best 401(k) you’ll ever get," Sanders laughed.

Others like Madeline Rambo are using earnings for a good cause. She and her mom are at the yard sale for the fifth year in a row, raising money for the Institute for Cultural Communicators.

"It’s always really big and our goal is normally to raise a couple thousand dollars in order to [help people] go to these conferences and be able to attend these events [as a part of the organization]," Rambo said.

People from all over are visiting to find the best bargains. Regina Scott is from Maryland. She was already planning to visit her mom in Columbia, but when she heard about the big sale, Scott knew this was the weekend to come.

"We’ve been snatching up some of those deals," she said. "I love it. I look forward to coming back again next year."

Scott isn’t the only visitor from out of town. Mary Anne Tolber owns a small business in Winnsboro, called A Latte Luv.

"It actually brings a lot of people from out of state," she told me.

Tolber said she's had a line stretching out the door.

Liz Humphries owns Blythewood Consignment, which was also packed with shoppers.

"It’s an amazing event for any small business on the route and we just really enjoy it 'cuz we have tons of people that come in and it’s really just like a big party," she explained.

Gene Stephens with Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce says helping small business owners like Tolber and Humphries is a big priority. He tells me it costs about $2,500 for marketing, which is split between Fairfield and Blythewood.

"We do it because it draws about 20,000 people to Blythewood, Ridgeway and Winnsboro and it’s a huge boost for our small businesses," he explained.

"This is our busiest two days of the year," Humphries confirmed. "We usually check out close to 400 people in two days."

No matter what you’re looking for, chances are you’ll find it at the yard sale just like siblings Caleb and Abigail Coplin have.

"I like the jewelry because I like the shine of it and the cool of it," Abigail said as she showed off her new cactus earrings.

"And I like just being able to communicate with people and talk to them and just see how friendly they are to each other," Caleb added.

Friendliness is a quality that other visitors have noticed. Melvyn and Shawna Adkerson have come to shop for the past five years. They told me that everyone they have talked to has been friendly.

"That’s one of the things is everyone at The Big Grab is really nice. That’s what we really like about it," they shared. "In this day and age when everyone’s glued to their smartphones and smart devices, it’s great to get out. And you don’t see people carrying those around. You see people talking and sharing and visiting with each other."