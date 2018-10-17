Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Check your tickets! A ticket sold in Lugoff for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing is worth $50,000, according to SC Education Lottery officials.

The ticket was purchased at The Wildwood Market at 526 Wildwood Ln.

Because the holder of the winning ticket paid an additional $1 for the Megaplier,officials say their $10,000 prize multiplied to $50,000 when a “5” multiplier was selected.

Mega Millions – Tuesday, October 16

3, 45, 49, 61, and 69 Megaball: 9

Officials urge players to check their tickets because more than 55,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $2 up to $50,000. Of these, more than 18,000 players purchased the Megaplier to see their non-jackpot winnings multiplied by five.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For more information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night's drawing hit $900 million on Wednesday after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday.

Related: Mega Millions jackpot up to $900 million for Friday's drawing

You can watch the drawing on WLTX just before News 19 at 11 p.m.

© 2018 WLTX