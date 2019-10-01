A Powerball ticket sold in Columbia for Wednesday night’s drawing is worth $50,000.

Officials with the S.C. Education Lottery say the ticket was purchased at Publix Super Markets #829 at 4611 Hardscrabble Road.

The winning numbers drawn on Wednesday, January 9 were:

6, 19, 37, 49, and 59 Powerball: 22

Lottery officials advise all players to check their tickets, saying more than 8,100 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $50,000. Of these, more than 3,600 players purchased PowerPlay to see their non-jackpot winnings, excluding the Match 5 prize, multiplied by three.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $96 million.