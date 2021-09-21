$50,000 reward offered for information on death of Clemson student

19-year-old Tucker Hipps, a Clemson student, died in 2014, and his death has remained a mystery.

CLEMSON, S.C. — A $50,000 reward is being offered for information about a Clemson student's death in 2014.

Tucker Hipps, 19, was a sophomore at Clemson University when he went missing after an early morning run with his fraternity in September of 2014.

His body was later found that afternoon at about 3:30 p.m. in Lake Hartwell.

At the time, a complaint said his fraternity had a long tradition of pressuring and forcing pledges to jump off the bridge and swim ashore.

The fraternity denies that.

Oconee County Crimestoppers will hold a press conference Wednesday to announce the reward money and the creation of a documentary by Daniel E. Catullo III, an Emmy Award-winning filmmaker.