Columbia, SC (WLTX) - One person is dead after a car hit a pedestrian early Wednesday morning.

Columbia police say a car hit a 53-year-old pedestrian as he crossed over the 800 block of Taylor Street around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The man was in the roadway unlawfully at the time of the incident, according to a preliminary investigation.

The driver of the car was reportedly a 25-year-old woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 WLTX