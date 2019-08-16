COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a 55-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday night.

Officials say the shooting happened at 3304 Beaumont Street at around 11:30 p.m. That's in an area near EB Sessions Park. According to CPD, officers were responding to a ShotSpotter alert.

Brantley Sutton, 55, of Columbia was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Richland County coroner Gary Watts. An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the torso.

If anyone has information that could help investigators in this case, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.