Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are searching for a woman who's been missing for over a month.

Officers say 56-year-old Aeron Young was last seen walking away from her home on Oceola Street on the morning of February 4, 2019.

Officers say a relative reported her missing that day when she didn’t return home. Even though it’s believed that Young took her medicine with her when she left, loved ones are concerned about her well-being and safety. According to her husband, leaving home for an extended period of time is unusual behavior for her.

Young is Asian, approximately 5’0” and weighing 140 lbs. with brown hair and gray eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and tan jeans.