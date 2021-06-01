56th Annual Grand American Coon Hunt to kick off amid pandemic

This event is considered the kick-off to United Kennel Club events, and it usually draws in more than 25,000 people nationwide.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg is gearing up for the 56th Annual Grand American Coon Hunt as coronavirus numbers rise around the state and country.

"It's a big event for our association but as well for Orangeburg County," said Grand American Association President David McKee.

This event is considered the kick-off to United Kennel Club events, and it usually draws in more than 25,000 people nationwide. Due to the recent surge in confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the state, the Orangeburg Chamber of Commerce and the Grand American Association presidents say they had to scale back the event.

"You're not going to see a large gathering of people," Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce President James McQuilla. "Many of the indoor events that took place in the previous years are not happening this weekend."

The Nite Hunt, Youth Show, Treeing Contest, and Bench Show are expected to make up this year's Grand American. McKee says the Bench Show is the only event indoors, and the opening ceremony on Friday morning is canceled.

"We're limit the number of spectators that can enter that building while shows are going on," explained McKee. "All the participants and judges will be wearing masks."

Organizers say even though the Grand American will not be the same, the changes were necessary to keep patrons safe.