Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are searching for a missing 58-year-old man.

James Lee Powell Jr. was last seen at his home in northeast Columbia Sunday.

Officers say around 5 p.m., Powell left his house and drove away in his champagne-colored Chevrolet Venture van. It has a SC handicap tag 325 172.

James Lee Powell Jr.

Richland County Sheriff's Office

Powell was last seen wearing a brown suit, yellow shirt and a black top hat. He also wears glasses. He is is 6-feet tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Anyone who spots Powell or his vehicle is asked to call law enforcement.

