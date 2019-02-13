COLUMBIA, S.C. — A car crash Tuesday night resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

Police say a woman was unlawfully crossing the 7300 block of Garners Ferry Road around 9:30 p.m. when she was struck by a car.

The woman, identified as 58-year-old Patricia Frickey, died from multiple blunt force trauma, according to the Richland County Coroner's Office.

Following the crash, the female driver stopped to talk with law enforcement.

Neither the pedestrian or driver seemed to be impaired, according to a report.