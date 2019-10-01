GREENVILLE, S.C. — Ten suspects were at the center of a theft ring that Greenville police say hit several home improvement stores across South Carolina.

From October 19, 2018, through January 1, 2019, merchandise totaling about $76,000 was shoplifted from Home Depot and Lowe's Home Improvement locations in the Upstate. About $65,000 worth of those items have been recovered.

According to Greenville News, each suspect received money and drugs in exchange for the stolen goods, which in turn were sold at flea markets.

That exchange was reportedly facilitated by 66-year-old Thomas Brenore Sullivan, who police identify as the operation's ring leader.

Sullivan, along with five other suspects have been arrested in connection to the thefts:

Antonio Lee Anderson, 40

Christine Lee Bradley, 49

Frank Joseph Adragna, Jr., 49

Jessica Lucy Smith, 38

Marcus Carnelius Williams, 49

Greenville Police Department

However, four suspects remain at large: Carlton Kerry Kelly, 50; Thomas Earl Greene, 46; Timothy Cornell Shelby, 54; and Tony Lavonia Owens, 45.

Anyone with information should contact Greenville County CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.