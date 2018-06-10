Florence, SC (WLTX) - Law enforcement officials are confirming the names of all the officers wounded in this week's shooting that investigators are describing as an "ambush."

We'd already learned the name of the officer killed in the shooting, 52-year-old Sgt. Terrence Carraway. He was a 30-year veteran of the Florence Police Department. But Friday, officers released the names of the six others who were wounded by the gunfire.

They are identified as follows:

Officers Brian Hart - Florence Police Department

Officer Travis Scott - Florence Police Department

Officer Scott Williamson - Florence Police Department

Deputy Arie Davis - Florence County Sheriff's Office

Investigator Sarah Miller - Florence County Sheriff's Office

Investigator Farrah Turner - Florence County Sheriff's Office

brian-hart-travis-scott-scott-williamson_1538790040205.jpg
Brian Hart (left), Travis Scott (center), Scott Williamson (right)

Four officers--the three from the Florence County Sheriff's Office and one from the Florence Police Department,--were still in critical condition, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. Two others have already been released from the hospital.

On Wednesday, a suspect opened fire on the three deputies who went to a home in the Vintage Place neighborhood to speak with a 28-year-old man about a claim about sexual assault made against him. But before that conversation could happen, investigators say the man's adopted father began firing shots

Related coverage: Suspect charged with shooting 7 officers in South Carolina

Lott said the family knew the officers were coming in advance. Bond has been denied for both men.

