Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are looking for a 62-year-old man they say went missing in the area Thursday.

John Hewett, 62, was reported missing Thursday after he didn't come home from work. He was last seen at his home on Gadsden Street, and hasn't been heard from or seen since.

This behavior is uncharacteristic of Hewett, according to his family who are very concerned for his safety and well-being.

He drives a black 2011 SAAB South Carolina license plate: 2324JY. The car also has a Colorado license plate on the front bumper and Vail Ski Resort sticker on the rear bumper.

CPD

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

