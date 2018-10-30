Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are searching for a missing 66-year-old man.

Calvin Counts was last seen Monday, around 5:00 p.m. in the 4000 block of Hardscrabble Road.

Richland County deputies say he recently moved to the northeast Richland County area, and is unfamiliar with it. Counts has medical conditions that require medication that he did not have with him when he was last seen.

Counts is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He walks with a limp. Counts was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, dark colored pants, black boots and a camouflage hat.

Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at (803) 576-3000.

