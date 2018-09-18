Columbia, SC (WLTX) - An arrest was made in connection to a murder in the Rosewood Community last month.

Police charged 67-year-old Peggy Bowers with the death of Joan Staub after she was found dead in her home on Huntington Avenue on August 9. Police were responding to a burglary report when they found the front door open, and the victim inside.

Bowers and Staub were roommates, according to a report.

The 56-year-old's death was ruled a homicide after the Richland County Coroner's Office said she died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Prior to this arrest, the Columbia community was on edge as neighbors remembered a "second mother" who wouldn't harm a fly.

While the motive is still under investigation, police say DNA evidence from the scene contributed to the arrest. Bowers was charged with murder and booked at the Richland County Detention Center.

