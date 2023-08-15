New coffee shop stands dropped in Columbia ahead of September opening

7 Brew offers over 20,000 unique drink combinations, from the original Blondie, a caramel and vanilla breve, to 7 Energy, smoothies, shakes and teas.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new coffee experience coming to the Midlands has dropped two future coffee stands in Columbia in anticipation of a mid-September opening both shops.

The two future 7 Brew coffee stands have been dropped on-site in Forest Acres and on Garners Ferry Road.

The company says 7 Brew was born from a desire to change drive-thru coffee into a fun, mind-blowing experience for everyone. "We dreamed of serving premium coffee in record time and making new friends while we’re at it." The brand boasts more than 100 stands across the country.

7 Brew offers over 20,000 unique drink combinations, from the original Blondie, a caramel and vanilla breve, to 7 Energy, smoothies, shakes and teas.

The Forest Acres location will be located at 2230 N. Beltline Blvd, at the corner of Beltline Blvd and Forest Drive, across from Richland Mall and Walgreens.

The other stand will be located at 7234 Garners Ferry Road, next to Days Inn & Suites and Sunoco, across from Shoney's.