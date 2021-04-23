7 Pasquotank deputies on leave following Elizabeth City shooting

Seven Pasquotank deputies are on leave in the aftermath of a Black man being shot and killed by deputies serving a warrant.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Seven Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputies are on administrative leave following the shooting death of a Black man in Elizabeth City while serving drug-related search and arrest warrants, 13News Now has learned.

According to Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett, seven deputies are on paid administrative leave, while three have resigned from their positions. One of those resignations was a retirement option.

The three resignations, however, were unrelated to the shooting, according to Pasquotank County Sheriff's Administrative Assistant Heather Carawan.

Pasquotank County only has about 55 sworn deputies total, according to Maj. Aaron Wallio with the Sheriff's Office.

The disclosure comes as calls increase for the release of deputy body camera footage amid signs that Andrew Brown Jr. was shot in the back and killed as he was trying to drive away.

"He was driving off, trying to get away," said neighbor Demetria Williams, who said she witnessed the shooting Wednesday morning.

Williams, who said she knew Brown for many years, said law enforcement parked a car in Brown's driveway in order to block his exit. She said Brown drove through his yard, when deputies opened fire. At the scene, tire marks can still be seen where witnesses say Brown tried to drive away.

The sound of gunshots prompted Williams to come outside, and she is glad she was there to witness the shooting, as calls grow for the release of the body camera footage.

"Justice can't be served if they are sweeping things under the rug," she said. "Why not release [the video]?"

Gov. Roy Cooper was among those calling for the swift release of the body camera footage, saying that initial reports of what happened “are tragic and extremely concerning.”

Initial reports of the shooting in Elizabeth City and death of Andrew Brown, Jr. this week are tragic and extremely concerning. The body camera footage should be made public as quickly as possible and the SBI should investigate thoroughly to ensure accountability. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) April 23, 2021

North Carolina law requires a court order to release bodycam footage. On Friday Elizabeth City Council voted 5-0 to officially request the sheriff's deputy body camera video of Brown's death.

When asked in a text if the body camera footage could be released in a couple of days, Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten replied, "We are trying."

CONFIRMED: 7 Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputies are on paid administrative leave and 3 deputies have resigned from their positions following the shooting and killing of #AndrewBrown on Wednesday



County Manager Sparty Hammett says one resignation is a retirement @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/RveLsddAgB — Evan Watson (@EvanWatsonNews) April 23, 2021

Brown's car crashed into a tree in Michael Gordon's yard.

Gordon showed 13News Now where a bullet pierced through his living room and into the kitchen. A bullet hole rests right above a loveseat where Gordon's wife normally sits, but she was at work.

Gordon, a veteran, was visiting his brother.

“I just thank God we weren’t here," he said.