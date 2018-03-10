Florence County, SC (WLTX) - A man in Florence County heard sirens around his home, and decided to go outside and film it. It wasn't until later he discovered he was filming a crime scene where seven law enforcement officers were shot — one fatally.

Derek Lowe started a Facebook Live around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, when a neighbor came to see if he had heard what was going on in the area. In the video, you can see a cluster of law enforcement officials, all on the scene where officials say a suspect was eventually taken into custody.

Related: South Carolina officer killed, 4 others injured in shooting

Lowe wasn't sure what was going on — he may have heard shots, but he's wasn't sure. All he knew was there was a lot going on and he was only 100 yards away from all the action.

As he began to walk toward the street, Lowe says he saw everybody gearing up, holding rifles and shotguns. Then he saw trucks, flatbed and armored vehicles rolling into the neighborhood.

A Florence-area resident his whole life, Lowe said he had never seen anything like that before.

"I don't think anybody has seen something like that close to home," he said. "You hear about and see it on the news, but you don't actually get to physically see that kind of stuff."

© 2018 WLTX