COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday afternoon, but police believe it was due to a fall.

Martha Cooper McParland, 70, was walking her dog when she fell head-first into a creek behind Lakeshore Condominiums on Lakeshore Drive, according to Forest Acres police. The fall was reportedly about 10 feet.

Her body was later discovered by a maintenance worker, and the dog she was walking was found wandering the area by a neighbor.

While investigating the scene, police discovered the edge of the creek bank was crumbled.

Cause of death was ruled as asphyxiation, and police say there is no evidence of trauma to the woman's body. While police say no foul play is suspected, an investigation into the incident continues.