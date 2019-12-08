MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A man has drowned while at Myrtle Beach.

Michael Valentine, 70, of New Jersey died Sunday, according to the coroner's office. He was pulled from the water and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The coroner's office says the death has been ruled as accidental.

Officers say the incident happened around noon at 70th Avenue North. An ocean rescue unit responded to the scene to provide care at the time.

Myrtle Beach's police department continues to investigate the death.