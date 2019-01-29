COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 70-year-old man reported missing out of Anderson County was located in Greenville Tuesday afternoon.

Earl Goss, 70, was reported missing by a boarding home on Glendale Road in Anderson on January 21 after he was last seen during an appointment three days earlier on January 18.

Police in Greenville found Goss and are making arrangements to transport him home, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

When initially reported missing, deputies say Goss had a history of wandering off, was in an altered mental state and unaware of his location. At that time it had also been about 12 days since he had access to required medication.