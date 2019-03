COLUMBIA, S.C. — An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a creek by a maintenance worker Wednesday afternoon.

The creek where 70-year-old Martha Cooper McParland, was found unresponsive is behind Lakeshore Condominiums on Lakeshore Drive.

According to the Richland County Coroner's Office she died of asphyxiation.

The coroner's office, along with the Forest Acres Police Department, are now investigating the cause of death further.