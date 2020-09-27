Police say she was caught between two people who were shooting at each other

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry Police are investigating the shooting death of a 71-year-old woman.

Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. police were sent to Holloway Street in the city of Newberry for gunshots and a person wounded.

Once on scene, officers found an elderly victim.

The 71-year-old told officers that two vehicles, a car and a truck, were shooting and she was struck as she was getting out of her car.

Newberry Police Chief Roy McClurkin said the victim was transported to Prisma Health Richland Trauma Center.

While in route, the victim went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at the trauma center a short time later, he said.

Investigators and officers said they spoke with other neighbors near the scene who stated that they heard shots, but no one saw anything that would aide police in the investigation at this time, McClurkin said.

“This was a tragedy that took the life of an innocent victim,” he said. “This senseless gun violence must stop. We will work tirelessly to find the persons responsible for this crime and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”

If anyone has information, please contact Newberry Police Department at 803-321-1010 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

All tips will remain anonymous.