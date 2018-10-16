Lexington, SC (WLTX) — A crash on South Lake Drive Tuesday morning left one person dead and another injured.

The victim, identified as 72-year-old Michael John Callanan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Callana collided with another car when he went through a red light and entered a South Lake Drive intersection around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Lexington County Coroner's Office.

The other driver, who was treated for non life-threatening injuries, was exiting Interstate 20 at the time of the crash.

The crash closed all lanes on South Lake Drive near the interstate for a couple hours Tuesday morning, but traffic is now flowing as normal.

