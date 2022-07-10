72-year-old man missing from Columbia

Police say that family last heard from Calvin Corley on Monday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 72-year-old man.

Police say that Calvin Corley was last heard from on Monday by family, and they haven't heard from him since.

Corley's medical condition needs attention, according to police.

Investigators say Corley generally wears a golf or military vet cap, and he is likely driving a 1984 Mercedes-Benz 300 series.

If you see Corley or have any information as to his whereabouts, investigators ask you to call Columbia Police at 803-545-3500 or dial 911. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: