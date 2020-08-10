76-year-old Blythewood man missing, considered vulnerable

John Santiago walked away from assisted living care facility Wednesday, Oct. 7

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking assistance from the public in finding a 76-year-old man who walked away from his assisted care living facility n Blythewood.

According to reports, John Santiago, 76, walked away from Mary’s Residential Care Facility at 10325 Wilson Blvd., sometime after 7:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 7. A search involving K-9 officers has been unsuccessful.

A person working at the Exxon Gas Station at 126 Community Road told deputies that a man fitting Santiago’s description walked in the convenience store to buy some items and left.

Santiago has previously wandered away from a different facility and attempted to hitch a ride for California, where he also has family.

Santiago suffers from several illnesses, for which he needs medication. He did not take them with him. He is described as a light-skinned Hispanic man who is about 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.