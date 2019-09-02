SUMTER, S.C. — A car hit a pedestrian Friday night, leading to fatal injuries.

The victim, 76-year-old Raymond McLeod, was crossing Calhoun Street outside Prisma Heath Tuomey when he was hit by a car. Sumter deputies say he was using a marked crosswalk.

The 76-year-old died died from injuries sustained in the accident, according to the Sumter County Coroner's Office. An autopsy is set for a later date at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The 29-year-old driver reportedly stopped after the crash happened.