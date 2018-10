Columbia, SC (WLTX) - One person is dead after a car crash in Columbia Tuesday night.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. Tuesday at 2640 Gervais Street in Columbia.

The victim, identified as 80-year-old Jean A. Wilkins, was transported to Palmetto Health Richland where she died Thursday.

Wilkins died from blunt trauma to the torso, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

© 2018 WLTX