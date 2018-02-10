Columbia, SC (WLTX) - SC State University and Claflin College are among the 14 South Carolina institutions receiving aid for students impacted by Hurricane Florence.

The U.S. Department of Education awarded more than $800,000 in grants through its Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant program, which is made up of unused amounts from other institutions.

Schools are required to administer the aid to its students with exceptional financial need first, with priority for Pell Grant recipients.

Another $2 million in supplemental funding was provided in North Carolina, totaling more than $2.8 million in 38 institutions throughout the Carolinas.

Fourteen schools in South Carolina are set to receive this aid:

U.S. Department of Education

