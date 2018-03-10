Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing 81-year-old woman.

Marnie Grant was last seen Wednesday around 10:30AM in the 600 block of Polo Road before wandering off.

Officers say Mamie moved to the Polo Road area very recently and is unfamiliar with the area. She is also diagnosed with multiple medical conditions and is without the medication that she needs to help prevent her conditions from becoming life-threatening.

Deputies say Mamie is approximately 5’ feet 1 inches tall and weighs 245 pounds. She was wearing a white shirt with a black sweater and a skirt.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

© 2018 WLTX