Dillon County, SC (WLTX) - A man in Dillion County is the ninth person to die in South Carolina related to Hurricane Florence, after he was apparently swept away by floodwaters.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety said Thursday night that the 81-year-old was found in his vehicle submerged underwater off Carolina Church Road in Dillon.

Officers say it appears the water knocked the man's car off the roadway. The SC Highway Patrol and Dillon County Coroner are investigating.

Florence dropped as much as 23 inches of rain in some parts of the state. The Pee Dee region remains under a threat from heavy river flooding, mainly due to all the rainwater that fell in North Carolina draining into the state. Some areas are expected to be at risk from even higher water levels through the end of the weekend.

